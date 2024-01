International Cricket Council (ICC) lifts suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket

Dubai: Following an assurance given by the government and the sacking of the sports minister along with several other initiatives, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Sunday lifted the suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) with immediate effect. The SLC was suspended in November for being in serious breach of its obligations as an ICC Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka, the ICC said.

"The Board have been monitoring the situation since the suspension and is now satisfied that SLC is no longer in breach of membership obligations," the ICC said in a statement on Sunday.

Before suspending Sri Lanka Cricket, the ICC Board had “determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.” IANS

