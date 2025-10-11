International Friendlies: Suhail’s brace fires India U-23 to win against Indonesia

NEW DELHI: India Under-23 men’s team defeated Indonesia 2-1 in the first of two International Friendlies at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta on Friday.

All goals came in the first half, as Naushad Moosa’s side raced to an early two-goal lead thanks to a superb brace from Suhail Ahmad Bhat (5’ and 26’) before Dony Tri Pamungkas pulled one back four minutes before half-time. After another intensely fought second half that yielded no goals, the Blue Colts claimed a well-deserved win that underlined both their attacking prowess and defensive solidity. Agencies

