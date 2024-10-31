International Friendly: India men’s football team to face Malaysia in Hyderabad on November 18

New Delhi: The Indian men’s football team, still searching for their first victory under head coach Manolo Marquez, will face Malaysia in an international friendly on November 18 at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.

Originally set for November 19, the match was moved up by a day, and the venue confirmed.

With this encounter falling in the final FIFA international match window of 2024, clubs are required to release players for national duty. The November 18 fixture will be Marquez’s fourth match at the helm of the national side, following a challenging start that includes a draw against Mauritius and defeats to Syria and Vietnam. IANS

