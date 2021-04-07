International Olympic Committee applauds cancer survivor swimmer for qualifying for Tokyo

LAUSANNE: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has congratulated cancer survivor Japanese swimming icon Rikako Ikee after she qualified for her country's 4x100m medley relay team for the Tokyo Olympics.



"Olympians never give up. Congratulations to cancer survivor Rikako Ikee for qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics only two years after being diagnosed with leukaemia. Can't wait to see you in Tokyo @rikakoikee," Bach tweeted late on Sunday.

Ikee was diagnosed with leukaemia in early 2019 and following treatment lasting 10 months, she was discharged from hospital. The 20-year-old returned to the pool in August 2020 and secured a place in her country's Olympic trials in January this year. IANS

