International Olympic Committee (IOC) launches Paris 2024 official mobile game

Geneva: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the official mobile game for the Paris 2024 Olympics - Olympics Go! Paris 2024 - was launched to provide truly Olympic gaming experience to the fans.

Sports like breaking, fencing, archery, golf, and swimming are available to fans to play while they can also experience the iconic landmarks around the Olympic venues in Paris, which are simulated into the games as city-building elements. Agencies

