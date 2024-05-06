International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup: Trap shooter Vivaan Kapoor misses final

New Delhi: Vivaan Kapoor bowed out 2-3 in a shoot-off with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Matthew John Coward-Holley of Great Britain, as none of the Indian trap shooters made the title round at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Vivaan shot 120 in qualification to get into a three-way shoot-off for the sixth and final qualifying spot with Ireland’s former junior world champion Ian O’Sullivan, besides Coward-Holley.

While Ian missed his opening attempt in the shoot-off to exit first, Vivaan fought on only to miss his third shoot-off shot as Coward-Holley nailed all three targets to go through. Vivaan had to settle for seventh place. IANS

Also Read: International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup: Shreyasi Singh best-placed Indian after day one of Trap qualification

Also Watch: