International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) unveil 16 qualified teams for Mixed Team World Cup

New Delhi: With one month to go for Mixed Team World Cup 2024, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) unveiled the 16 qualified teams that will battle for the Guoliang-Sorling Trophy from December 1-8 in Chengdu, China.

The elite lineup features Australia, Canada, China, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Sweden, the United States, and Hong Kong, representing five continents.

Defending champions China will face stern competition on home soil as they aim to retain their crown from the inaugural 2023 edition.

According to the ITTF, the tournament also features an innovative three-stage format, which will see a total of 52 matches across all stages (24 in Stage 1, 24 in Stage 2, and 4 in Stage 3). IANS

