IOA chief PT Usha expresses satisfaction with efforts to provide athletes with best support

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha has expressed satisfaction with India’s preparations for the Paris Olympic Games and claimed that the sportspersons are being provided the best facilities and possible support to ensure that they can deliver their optimum performances.

Having just returned from a visit to Paris to finalise arrangements for the Indian Contingent’s stay there for the Olympics, Usha said IOA has initiated steps to ensure athlete comfort and athletes’ wellness.

“Besides putting together, a strong sports science support team under the leadership of renowned Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, we have ensured that our shooters and golfers stay close to their respective venues,” she said.

She further said a secure accommodation for sports-specific support staff have also been arranged close to the Athletes’ Village. She stated the IOA is ensuring that all athletes have access to necessary support systems. As a result, apartments in the nearby area have been arranged to accommodate them.

“We have also been able to secure accommodation for several sports-specific support staff a short distance away from the Athletes’ Village. It is a known fact that not all of them can be accommodated in the Village at the same time. We want to ensure no athletes are devoid of their support system and hence we have booked apartments in the vicinity,” she said.

“As an athlete and coach, myself, I have seen the evolution of the support system for our athletes. They have become very professional in their approach to training and competition. I believe it is our duty to ensure that have similar, if not better, support during the Olympic Games. It is for this reason that we will have apartments for the support staff,” the IOA chief added.

The IOA chief also said she had met members of the diaspora and many French-speaking Indians have stepped forward as volunteers to be assistance to the Indian contingent. “I am grateful to the Ambassador of India to France HE Jawed Ashraf and his team for helping us ensure that our athletes will be well supported and looked after in Paris,” she said.

Earlier the IOA delegation led by P.T. Usha visited the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne. “We were honoured to be invited by the IOC. The highlight was a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach. It was a productive couple. of days, where we interacted with a number of departments and gained crucial insights,” she said. IANS

