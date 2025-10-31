IOC ends partnership with Saudi committee for Olympic Esports Games

Lausanne: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) have officially terminated their partnership for the Olympic Esports Games, bringing to an end their 12-year collaboration. As a result, the IOC and the Esports World Cup Foundation have also mutually agreed to end their cooperation on the inaugural edition of the event, which was initially scheduled for 2027.

According to a release, the IOC and SOPC had been in discussions over the past year regarding plans for the Olympic Esports Games, but both parties decided to part ways to pursue “their own esports ambitions on separate paths.” IANS

