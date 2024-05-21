IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals to refund tickets money after RR vs KKR match abandoned in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday announced that they will refund the ticket price of the abandoned IPL match against KKR within a couple of days. The match, scheduled to be held on Sunday, was called off due to rain.

RR made the announcement through a social media post where they mentioned that the refund process will likeyly to begin on Wednesday.

They also said,"Cricket fans who purchased tickets off-line should keep their tickets physically intact for the refund process and a refund of the face value of the ticket will be provided to the valid ticket holders.”

Rajasthan Royals came to Guwahati to play their last two games in the group stage. They lost to Punjab Kings’ by five wickets in their opening game while the second game was washed out due to rain without a single ball being bowled.

It may be mentioned here that Rajasthan Royals had qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs, winning eight out of the first nine games. They were top of the table, but then they lost four matches on the trot and the final game got washed out and so the side slipped to number three. Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The winner of the encounter will take on the loser of the qualifier I. KKR will meet SRH in the Qualifier I on Tuesday.

