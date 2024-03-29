IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma credits parents’ presence for his blistering knock

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma revealed that his parents’ presence motivated him to unleash a breathtaking display of power-hitting in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash with Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad. His record-shattering knock of 63 runs off just 23 deliveries left spectators in awe and secured SRH’s first win of the season by 31 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday night.

Abhishek attributed his extraordinary performance to the presence of his parents at the stadium, revealing that their support fuelled his motivation to excel on the field. Charged by their presence, he unleashed a barrage of boundaries and sixes, smashing the fastest fifty for SRH in a mere 16 deliveries, eclipsing Travis Head’s previous record.

“I had a lot of fun as I was batting with Travis Head, and he is one of my favourite batters of the current time. He is very clear about his thoughts and what he should tell me, and he just told me to express myself,” Abhishek said in the video posted by IPL.

The young batter’s partnership with Heinrich Klaasen further fuelled SRH’s dominance, as they adopted a fearless approach to batting, epitomised by their plan to simply “smash the ball” tactics. Abhishek’s camaraderie with Head added to his joy, with the Australian batter’s encouragement allowing him to express himself freely at the crease.

Reflecting on the match, Abhishek highlighted the positive team environment within the SRH camp, where players support and uplift each other. The overwhelming support from the Orange Army, SRH’s passionate fan base, served as an additional source of motivation for the team. IANS

