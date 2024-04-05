IPL 2024: Thought 210-220 would be fine, but 272 was icing on the cake, says Shreyas Iyer

Visakhapatnam: After Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a massive 106-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) to maintain their unbeaten run in IPL 2024, captain Shreyas Iyer said his initial assessment was 210-220 would be fine, but his side making 272 was icing on the cake. “To be honest, the way we were at the start, maybe we’d reach around 210-220, but 270 (272/7) was icing on the cake. Sunny’s (Narine’s) job is to go out there and free his arms and see to it that he gets us a great powerplay.

“Even if he doesn’t, we’ve got other batters who can basically take on the bowlers and see to it that we get a commendable total by the end of the powerplay. So that is the mindset, to keep intent strong and taking on the bowlers,” said Iyer after the match ended.

Asked about Raghuvanshi’s knock, where he got his maiden IPL fifty, Iyer said, “He was fearless from ball one. When you see him, his work ethic is phenomenal. He is top notch in analysing situations and he is a smart batsman when it comes to reading the situation. The way he played and the shots were literally pleasing to the eye.” Agencies

