IPL 2026: Dale Steyn on Gujarat Titans’ Missed Opportunities in GT vs RR Clash and Playoff Implications

New Delhi: After Gujarat Titans’ narrow loss to Rajasthan Royals in a final-over thriller, former South African pacer Dale Steyn believes that when the playoffs race heats up, GT would look back at this game and regret missed opportunities.

“This match between GT and RR is easily the best game of IPL 2026,” Steyn remarked, drawing attention to the high stakes and intense drama that unfolded throughout the evening. He added that the Gujarat Titans, after a strong start.

While Rajasthan came out on top, it wasn’t for a lack of effort from Gujarat. The Titans, chasing a challenging 211, were well-placed at various stages, especially with Sai Sudharsan’s superb 73 and a late counter-attack from Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada. However, Steyn pointed out that Gujarat’s inability to capitalise on those moments was ultimately their downfall.

“In the latter half of the season, when the playoff spots will be decided, GT will look at this match and wonder how many opportunities they had to win it. But they did not capitalise and let the match slip away,” Steyn said, underscoring the importance of seizing crucial moments in tight matches like these.

“RR are going to be really happy with this win. Their last victory against CSK, they did not have to work hard to secure it. But here against GT, the match went down to the final over and RR were forced to do everything they could to seal the win,” Steyn explained, emphasising that the team’s resolve had been tested to the maximum. IANS

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