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IPL 2026: Holder, Sudharsan Star as Gujarat Titans Edge Punjab Kings in Last-Over Thriller in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans registered an important victory against leader Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.
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Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans registered an important victory against  leader Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The hosts beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets in the thriller for their sixth win from 10 matches to enter into the top five of the points table.

Chasing 164 runs to win, the hosts lost in-form captain Shubman Gill (5) early in the second over. Sai Sudharsan struck 57 runs from 41 balls while Jos Buttler made 26. Washington Sundar played a sensible innings to take his team to victory with his unbeaten 40-run knock from 23 balls. They needed 11 runs from the final over and achieved the target with one ball to spare.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans produced a sharp, disciplined bowling performance to restrict Punjab Kings to 163/9 in 20 overs, riding on a four-wicket haul from Jason Holder and an incisive new-ball burst by Mohammed Siraj, despite a counter-attacking effort from Suryansh Shedge.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 163/9 in 20 overs (Suryansh Shedge 57, Marcus Stoinis 40; Jason Holder 4-24, Kagiso Rabada 2-22, Mohammed Siraj 2-28) lost to Gujarat Titans 167/6 in 19.5 overs (Sai Sudharsan 57, Washington Sundar 40no, Jos Buttler 26, Arshdeep Singh 2/24, Vijaykumar Vyshank 2/31). Agencies

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ambati Rayudu Hails KL Rahul’s Fearless Mindset After DC Win

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