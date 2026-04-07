IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals’ Early Dominance Credited to Riyan Parag’s Leadership and Siddhartha Lahiri’s Focus on Preparation

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals have made an impressive start to their season, and high-performance coach Siddhartha Lahiri believes their early success is no coincidence. Crediting both meticulous preparation and Riyan Parag’s composed captaincy, Lahiri said that the team’s strong opening reflects a blend of disciplined planning and assured leadership.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Guwahati, Lahiri stressed that the foundation of the team’s performance lies in the work done before stepping onto the field. “Good preparation is the key to a good beginning,” he said, explaining how the squad trained across a variety of pitch conditions to help batters adjust seamlessly to different match scenarios.

The Royals opened their campaign with a convincing win over Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, followed by another strong performance against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, underlining their early dominance.

Lahiri reserved special praise for captain Riyan Parag, highlighting his calm and mature leadership despite his young age. “He is very cool, composed, and a good person to lead the side. In the last game, we won a crunch situation, and Riyan deserves a lot of credit. His bowling changes and field placements were excellent,” he noted.

The franchise’s commitment to nurturing young talent continues to define its approach this season. While the squad features several young players, Lahiri dismissed any concerns about inexperience. “Yes, they are young in age, but they are very experienced in their field,” he said, emphasizing the management’s confidence in the group.

Among the emerging names, Vaibhav has already begun to attract attention as a promising talent in the IPL. Lahiri described him as grounded and mature beyond his years. “He knows what to do on the field and tries to execute accordingly,” he added.

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