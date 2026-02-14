IPL 2026: Riyan Parag named Rajasthan Royals’ captain

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals have appointed Riyan Parag as their new captain for the IPL 2026 season, marking the beginning of a fresh chapter for one of the league’s original franchises. The announcement comes after former skipper Sanju Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction, bringing an end to his four-season tenure at the helm. A total of seven captains have led Rajasthan Royals since 2008, guiding the franchise to one IPL title and six knockout appearances. Interestingly, only Australians and Indians have captained the side in the tournament’s history. Rajasthan Royals’ leadership story began with the late Shane Warne, who guided a young and relatively inexperienced squad to the inaugural IPL title in 2008. Across four seasons (2008–2011), Warne captained the side in 56 matches, winning 31, and shaped the franchise’s fearless, youth-focused identity. He held the record for most wins as Royals captain until it was broken in IPL 2025. IANS

Also Read: Cricket fraternity lauds Zimbabwe’s clinical win over Australia