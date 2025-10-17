IPL 2026: Sairaj Bahutule likely to join Punjab Kings as new spin bowling coach

New Delhi: Former India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule is likely to join Punjab Kings (PBKS) as their new spin bowling coach ahead of the 2026 IPL season. He was a part of the Rajasthan Royals support staff in IPL 2025, and is understood to have moved on from the franchise, which is in the midst of a major shake-up to their backroom staff.

Bahutule, who played two Tests and eight ODIs for India, joined RR only last year after concluding a three-year stint as a spin bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. He worked in the same capacity with the franchise from 2018 to 2021.

Sources aware of the development have told IANS that Bahutule is potentially expected to bring his vast experience to the PBKS line-up, who finished IPL 2025 as runners-up. “It is understood that Bahutule has started the scouting work for Punjab Kings ahead of the franchise making their plans for IPL 2026 auction in December,” further said sources.

Bahutule becomes the third coach after Rahul Dravid and Dishant Yagnik to leave RR after the side finished at the ninth spot in the IPL 2025 points table. At PBKS, Bahutule will fill in the role left vacant by Sunil Joshi’s departure. IANS

