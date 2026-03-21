IPL 2026: Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood Out for Season Start Due to Fitness Concerns

New Delhi: After Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc is also set to miss the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning March 28, with Cricket Australia opting for a cautious approach towards its premier fast bowlers ahead of a packed international schedule. Meanwhile, Jack Edwards has been ruled out due to foot injury.

Starc (Delhi Capitals) and Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad) are set to leave holes in their respective teams’ attacks to begin the tournament. In Cummins’ absence, India wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan will lead (SRH).

The trio’s availability will depend on progress in their return-to-play protocols over the next few weeks, as per cricket.com.au.

Moreover, SRH will also be missing Australian allrounder Jack Edwards after he picked up a foot injury. IANS

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