IPL, ILT20 help players get selected in national squads: Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody

New Delhi: As the cricket world gears up for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup scheduled for June in the West Indies and the United States, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody has underscored the pivotal role of players’ performances in prestigious T20 leagues, particularly the IPL and ILT20, in shaping team selections for the marquee event.

Moody, who is the Director of Cricket for ILT20 franchise Desert Vipers emphasized the significance of standout performances in these fiercely competitive tournaments. In a fiercely competitive landscape, where selection decisions are scrutinised with meticulous detail.

“Well, the IPL like the ILT20 is an important tournament for any player to be performing in because every home country is looking at the performances of all their players in these tournaments because they are highly regarded. The performances in both the IPL and the ILT20 are of a high standard,” said Tom Moody during a virtual media interaction facilitated by the Desert Vipers team of the ILT20.

Moody stressed the importance of consistency and excellence in performance. Players who excel in these leagues not only enhance their individual credentials but also bolster their chances of securing berths in World Cup-bound squads.

“If you’re performing, scoring runs, taking wickets, showing that consistency, it only puts you in a good position as an individual when it comes to those final tough decisions around the selection table. It’s important to continue that sort of confidence with the upcoming World Cup.”

With limited opportunities for international fixtures ahead of the tournament, the IPL assumes added importance as a platform for talent identification and team preparation.

However, Moody acknowledged the unique challenge posed by the World Cup’s dual-venue arrangement, with matches to be played in both the West Indies and the United States. The unfamiliar conditions in the latter could present a formidable challenge for teams accustomed to the Caribbean’s cricketing landscape, adding an intriguing dimension to the tournament’s dynamics.

“Teams are familiar with Caribbean conditions; the challenge will be playing in the United States. The ground dynamic is different, none of the active cricketers have played there, so it will take a few matches to settle down with the conditions.”

Moody also spoke on the impact that the newly appointed Sri Lanka captain has had on the Desert Vipers squad, he said “He’s been exceptional for us and you can’t replace a player like Hasaranga for sure. He has come into the tournament not playing a lot of cricket but it shows what a world-class player he is. He has come in and bowled exceptionally well for us and taken wickets.”

Moody heaped praise on the initiative taken by the Desert Vipers keeping sustainability at its core with initiatives that help reduce carbon emission and create a cleaner environment. IANS

