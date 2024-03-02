IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)’s main pre-season camp to begin from March 15

New Delhi: Two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have said their main pre-season camp ahead of the 2024 edition of the tournament will begin in Kolkata from March 15.

KKR's IPL 2024 campaign starts against Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground Eden Gardens on March 23.

The franchise further said in an update that some of their domestic Indian players are playing in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai. As a result, Abhishek Nayar, KKR’s assistant coach, has set up a temporary training facility at the KKR Academy in Mumbai for this week.

Players currently at the KKR Academy in Mumbai for the week-long sessions include vice-captain Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain and Ramandeep Singh. IANS

