Ipswich Town Signs Liam Delap from Manchester City in Summer Transfer Deal

Ipswich: Ipswich Town has completed the signing of Liam Delap from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old forward becomes the Blues’ fourth arrival of the summer, signing a five-year contract until the summer of 2029. The England Under-21 international made his City first team debut in September 2020, where he scored a superb goal in Pep Guardiola’s side’s 2-1 Carabao Cup third-round success over Bournemouth at the Etihad.

“I have heard so many good things about the feeling around the Club, and how the players and staff work. That’s exactly why I’m excited to be here. The Manager here likes to play exciting football. It’s quick and intense and I am looking forward to that. I want to bring goals and assists and I’ll work as hard as I can to help the team,” said Liam to Ipswich’s media team.

He went on to make a total of six senior appearances for City including his Premier League bow against Leicester in September 2020 and a Champions League appearance away to Sporting in February 2021. IANS

