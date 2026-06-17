Iran Refuse to Surrender as They Hold New Zealand to 2–2 Thriller

Los Angeles: Iran denied New Zealand a first FIFA World Cup win after twice battling back for a 2-2 draw in their opening Group G match here at Los Angeles Stadium on Monday.

There were key contributions from Ramin Rezaeian, who scored Team Melli’s opener and crafted their leveller. For New Zealand, an Elijah Just brace, via a pair of Chris Wood assists, twice had the All Whites in front before they ultimately had to settle for a point.

After Mehdi Taremi forced a save from Max Crocombe in a lively start, Elijah Just scored a low, powerful goal to put New Zealand ahead. Chris Wood set up the opening goal and almost created another moments later when he passed to Sarpreet Singh, whose shot forced an uneasy save from Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran fought back through Taremi, whose 20-yard shot hit the post just before the first water break. The break helped Iran, as they returned to the pitch with more energy and quickly scored an equaliser. Rezaeian broke through the defensive line and calmly finished with the outside of his boot past Crocombe, bringing the score to 1-1.

New Zealand restored their advantage early in the second half when Wood released Just for a clipped finish over the advancing Beiranvand.

However, Iran did not stay behind for long. Rezaeian, who scored the earlier goal, turned provider by sending in a perfect cross to Mohammad Mohebbi, who headed the ball powerfully into the net off the post. Neither team could find a winner in the final minutes, with Chris Wood heading the ball straight at the goalkeeper in stoppage time.

New Zealand’s bid for a first World Cup victory rolls on to their next Group G assignment against Egypt on June 22. Iran, meanwhile, faces Belgium.

An end-to-end clash in Los Angeles has seen the fourth consecutive draw of a day that began with Cabo Verde holding the might of Spain. IANS

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