Iran to Face Mali in Second Pre-World Cup Friendly at Turkey Camp

NEW DELHI: Iran will play Mali in a friendly match after a game against Gambia in Turkey, where it is holding its pre-World Cup training camp, the federation said.

“Iran’s national football team will face Mali on June 4 in its second friendly match of the Antalya training camp in Turkey,” the federation said in a statement carried by the IRNA state news agency on Thursday.

Iran’s football team arrived in Turkey on Monday for its training camp and to complete visa applications ahead of the World Cup.

The team will play a friendly against Gambia on May 29, according to the federation. Agencies

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