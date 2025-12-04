Ireland and Italy Set for T20I Clash in Dubai Ahead of 2026 World Cup

New Delhi: Cricket Ireland and the Italian Cricket Federation have jointly confirmed a three-match bilateral T20 International series to be held in Dubai in late January 2026. The series will serve as key preparation for both teams ahead of their campaigns in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Ireland and Italy have met only once before in a T20I, during the 2023 qualifiers in Edinburgh, where Ireland claimed a seven-run victory. The sides also played a non-T20I Twenty20 match in Abu Dhabi in 2012, which Ireland won by two wickets.

The announcement follows Ireland’s recent confirmation of their two T20Is against the UAE, also part of their World Cup build-up. After finishing their preparations in Dubai, Ireland will head to Sri Lanka for the global tournament, where they are placed in Group B alongside Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Oman. IANS

