Irfan Pathan congratulates Yusuf Pathan on winning Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan congratulated elder brother Yusuf Pathan on winning the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal on Tuesday.

Yusuf, who contested on the All-India Trinamool Congress ticket, has defeated the veteran Congress politician and sitting MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by a margin of 85,022 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data.

"Lala @iamyusufpathan With unyielding confidence in your noble cause, you embarked on the daunting journey to triumph over seasoned politicians. Armed with integrity and unwavering resolve, may your noble intentions translate into transformative actions, enriching the lives of our nation's citizens. Mera bhai jeet Gaya," Irfan wrote on X. IANS

Also Read: India have a brilliant team, they’ll give their hearts and souls: Irfan Pathan

Also Watch: