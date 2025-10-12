Irfan Pathan leads praise after Shubman Gill achieves 10th Test century

New Delhi: Former cricketers and members of the fraternity reacted to Shubman Gill’s magnificent innings after the India skipper notched up his 10th ton during the second Test against the West Indies here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The 26-year-old played a brilliant knock and helped his side get to 518/5 in 134.2 overs before India declared the innings. Several former cricketers and pundits praised the Indian captain on social media for his 196-ball 129*, which included 16 fours and a couple of maximums.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote on X, “He just keep scoring runs. @ShubmanGill has become run machine.”

On the micro-blogging platform, cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra wrote, “Gill joins Sir Don Bradman and Sunny G for scoring 5 centuries in the first 7 Tests as a captain. The hunger is insatiable.” Agencies

Also Read: Win over West Indies was the perfect game for us, says Shubman Gill