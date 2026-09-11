Ishan Kishan extends unbeaten captaincy record with Duleep Trophy win

Chennai: India international Ishan Kishan extended his unbeaten record as captain in first-class cricket after leading the East Zone to their third-ever Duleep Trophy title on Thursday. Kishan was in stellar form in the final against South Zone, scoring 350 across two innings to lead the domestic side to a win on the first-innings lead. With the victory, Kishan has also extended his record for being unbeaten as captain in first-class cricket to 16 matches. His run began in 2018 and is now in its ninth year. This has made him enter the top 10 of the unbeaten captains list in FC cricket. As per CricViz, the list is headed by former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahinda Halangoda, who was unbeaten in 30 FC matches as skipper. IANS

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