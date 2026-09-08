Ishan Kishan’s 270 powers East to 708 against South in Duleep Trophy final

CHENNAI: Ishan Kishan top-scored with a splendid knock of 270 to power East Zone to a mammoth first innings total of 708 in their first innings on Day 2 against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Kishan registered his maiden century in Duleep Trophy, hitting 30 fours and seven sixes in his 334-ball knock. He was caught by Smaran Ravichandran at long-on off the bowling of spinner Tripurana Vijay.

The East Zone captain had earlier retired hurt on 250 as he was unable to continue batting due to exhaustion. But he returned to bat at the fall of Mohammed Shami's wicket, who was bowled by Shreyas Gopal for 28 in the 151st over.

Vijay also dismissed last man Mukesh Kumar for a duck to finish with 4/180 in 42 overs in another tough day for the South Zone bowlers. Their lead pacer Mohammed Siraj went wicketless in 25 overs bowled across the two days, as he conceded 140 runs at more than five per over.

Kishan brought up his double hundred from 270 balls, hitting spinner Devdutt Padikkal for a four through the covers in the post-lunch session following which he went on the attack. Anukul Roy fell at the stroke of tea, given out leg before wicket on the review by part-time spinner Shaik Rasheed for 45. The young Kumar Kushara perished soon after completing his maiden hundred in the Duleep Trophy. He was caught in the deep off spinner Tripurana Vijay after a fluent 101 from 132 balls, having hit eight fours and five sixes. Kishan and Kushagra put on a brisk partnership 230 runs from 287 balls for the fifth wicket.

The East Zone batters put on 106 runs in 29 overs in the morning session while losing just one wicket. Agencies

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