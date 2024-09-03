ISL has become one of the most important tournaments in my lifetime: Sunil Chhetri

Mumbai: Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has hailed the Indian Super League (ISL) as one of the most important tournaments he has participated in, ahead of the commencement of the 2024-25 campaign. Chhetri admitted that back in 2014, he wouldn’t have predicted the growth that the ISL has seen over the years, producing umpteen young talents and becoming bigger with the entrance of new clubs.

“It has been outstanding. 10 years back if I was asked where ISL would reach, or the position that it would hold in Indian football, I probably wouldn’t have guessed where we are. It has grown outstandingly well from an eight-club two-month-long league to now running for the whole year, with the talents that it has produced,” Chhetri said while speaking to the ISL.

“It has single-handedly become one of the most important tournaments in my lifetime. In the coming future, as I am an Indian football fan, I hope it grows exponentially and I hope the coming 10 years are far better than what we have seen in the last 10 years,” he added. This year, the ISL will see the Kolkata-based Mohammedan SC join the league, securing a promotion following their triumphant run in the I-League 2023-24. Chhetri began his senior career with Mohun Bagan in 2002 and even had a brief stint with East Bengal FC from 2008-09. He is well aware of the popularity that the Kolkata clubs possess and is hence optimistic about the positive impact of Mohammedan SC’s presence in the ISL.

“They will be amazing, Mohammedan SC. When they play, it doesn’t matter where they play. I am talking about when I was in Kolkata and playing against Mohammedan SC week in, and week out. They used to go to the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi, Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai, and the stadiums used to be jam-packed everywhere. Trust me, wherever they travel, they will have fans. I am really thrilled that Mohammedan SC have earned this spot in the ISL,” Chhetri said.

The ISL 2024-25 season will begin with Mumbai City FC taking on Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on September 13. The Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC will get into action the following day, on September 14, against East Bengal FC at their home ground, the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chhetri retired from international football this year after an illustrious 19-year-long stint for India. At 40, he has now completed over two decades of professional football but fondly recollects both domestic and international veterans who inspired him to become a better footballer.

“Bhaichung (Bhutia) bhai has been a huge influence in my life. In my generation, domestically, Bhaichung bhai, IM Vijayan, and Renedy Singh have all been big names. Internationally, we couldn’t watch much television initially, the phenomenal Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, and Ruud van Nistelrooy were huge influences on me. I tried to learn something or the other from all these players and I used to enjoy watching them,” Chhetri said. ISL 2024-25 matches will be live-streamed on the JioCinema application and it will be telecast on the Sports18 network. (IANS)

