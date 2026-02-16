ISL: Sivasakthi, Chhetri strikes give Bengaluru a comfortable victory

Bengaluru: Former Champions Bengaluru FC made a winning start in the Indian Super League 2025-26 season, riding on a goal in each half from N Sivasakthi and Sunil Chhetri to beat Sporting Club Delhi 2-0 in Match 5 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The win makes the Blues the third side, after champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday and Jamshedpur FC earlier in the day, to post wins from their respective opening encounters. The hosts had a lively start to the match with both Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan coming close to scoring inside the first five minutes. Williams won the ball off Babovic in Delhi’s half, and with a strong run towards the box, hit a low shot from outside, which went just wide of the post. In the next minute, Nikhil Poojary floated in a lovely cross from the right, which was met by Ashique at the far post. SC Delhi goalkeeper Vishal Yadav reacted quickly and flicked the ball to safety.

Bengaluru broke the resilience of SC Delhi, taking the lead on the brink of half-time. Roshan, from the middle of the pitch, floated the ball towards Poojary, who had made a run into the box. The defender laid it off to Sivasakthi with a cushioned header in front of the goal, and the forward had an easy tap-in past the goalkeeper.

The Blues piled on the pressure in the opening minutes of the second half as well. Braian Sánchez produced a lovely turn to set himself up for a shot from the edge of the box. His shot was well-saved by Vishal Yadav, who pushed the ball away and kept his side’s deficit to one. The Argentinian attacker was once again in the thick of the action, but his left-footed shot ended up wide of the goal. Bengaluru took the game away from their opposition, scoring the second goal through Chhetri. (IANS)

