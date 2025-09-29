ISSF Junior World Cup: Anushka Thokur wins gold; Adriyan bags silver

NEW DELHI: Indian shooter Anushka Thokur bagged the gold medal in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the ISSF Junior World Cup at the Dr Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Sunday.

She finished with a score of 461.0, ahead of Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) Anastasiia Sorikina (454.9) and Mariia Kruglova (444.0) in second and third, respectively.

This is her second gold of the competition, having earlier won top honours in the 50m rifle prone event.

Meanwhile, the other Indians in the event, Mahit Sandhi (422.7) and Prachi Gaikwad (399.3) finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

In the junior men’s competition, Adriyan Karmakar secured the silver medal with a score of 454.8, only behind neutral competitor Dmitrii Pimenov (459.9). Kamil Nuriakhmetov rounded off the podium with a score of 441.0.

Adriyan’s compatriots Vedant Nitin Waghmare (420.9) and Sami Ullah Khan (393.0) finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

The medals extended India’s lead at the top of the standings, with four gold, six silver and three bronze. Agencies

