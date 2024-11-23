'It was a great feeling': Debutant Nitish Reddy on getting cap from idol Virat Kohli

Perth: Nitish Kumar Reddy, the pace bowling all-rounder who left his mark on his debut game on Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the first match of the ongoing five-Test series, expressed his delight on getting his India cap from Virat Kohli. The 21-year-old Reddy reflected on the ‘dream-come-true moment' for him as he considers the right-handed Kohli his cricketing ‘idol’, after making a vital contribution with the bat in India's first innings of 150.

"It was a great feeling. I always dreamed about doing well for Indian cricket, and it was such a fantastic moment and so was it to receive the cap from Virat bhai. He has been my idol since I started playing cricket. So getting the cap from him also was a happy moment for me and I wanted to continue this," Nitish said in the post-day press conference on Friday. IANS

