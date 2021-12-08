It was great to see a dominating victory at home: Zaheer

NEW DELHI: The first Test between India and New Zealand, which witnessed a climatic finish, put in the spotlight the heroics of two debutants — Shreyas Iyer scoring a century and a half-century to break all records, and New Zealander Rachin Ravindra playing a resilient knock to ensure his survived to force a draw on the last day at Kanpur.



But the Wankhede stadium proved to be the ground showcasing Ind'a's complete dominance as they clinched victory by 372 runs. Speaking to the users of BalleBaazi.com, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan laid down his thoughts about the match.

"It was great to see a dominating victory at home, much like the good old days. On the last day of the Test match, with the way the pitch was behaving, it was just a matter of time. Jayant Yadav really impressed me the way he came back with the ball after an ordinary first innings. He surely adds to the template of taking five bowlers into the game, especially when there are more left-handers in the opposition. Moreover' it's the flow of the new talented players which keeps adding value to the Indian squad," he said. IANS

