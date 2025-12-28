It was really important to show character for the rest of the series, says Joe Root

Melbourne: Joe Root said England have shown their real character and bravery with the bat as they have achieved a much-needed breakthrough by winning their first Test match on Australian soil since 2011, having beaten Australia by four wickets in the Boxing Day Test match at the MCG.

As a result of this victory, England secured their first Test series win in Australia since January 2011 at the SCG. This was also Joe Root’s first-ever Test win on Australian soil in 18 matches, and for skipper Ben Stokes, it was his first win in Australia, after 13 Tests.

“Obviously to lose the series is very disappointing but it was really important we showed a lot of character for the rest of the series,” Root told Isa Guha after the match. “There’s been a lot thrown at this team … clearly it was a very fast-forward Test match with the surface we were presented with but I think we adapted to it as much as we could and exploited it when we got the opportunities.”

England wrapped up the fourth Test match of the Ashes under two days by chasing down the required 175 runs in just 32.2 overs on day two, although the Ashes trophy itself is still out of reach. The match itself was dominated by the fast bowlers from both teams, on a pitch that favoured them, as a spinner bowled no overs.

England set the tone early. Choosing to bowl first on a pitch that was covered in grass, they were quickly rewarded for their decision when Josh Tongue led the bowling attack and took five wickets, as Australia were bowled out for 152 in their first innings. Australia then came back strongly, dismissing England for just 110 runs in their first innings and taking a lead of 42 runs into the second innings, with Michael Neser taking four wickets and Scott Boland taking three wickets.

Australia appeared to be in control going into the second day as they did not lose a wicket in their second innings. However, this all changed on day two as Brydon Crase ran riot with the wicket of top-scorer Travis Head (46), which ignited a collapse as Australia went on to lose four wickets for only 37 runs, and the innings ended for Australia with Steve Smith walking off not out with 24.

“We showed a bit of bravery today with the way we approached things with the bat, and that’s why we won the Test match,” Root said. “I’ve been on the wrong side a lot here so you know what to expect, you know how good Australia are in their own conditions. But the fact we managed to get across the line today is excellent, and hopefully we can improve on this next week.” IANS

