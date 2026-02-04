Italian Ministry Bans Inter Fans from Traveling Until March 23

Milan: The Italian Interior Ministry on Tuesday imposed a travel ban on Inter Milan fans until March 23 after a flare thrown from the stands landed near Cremonese goalkeeper Emil Audero during Inter’s visit on Sunday.

The order also forbids the sale of tickets to the residents of Lombardy, the northern region where Milan ?is located, for Inter’s league games at Sassuolo, Lecce and Fiorentina. The Milan derby at AC Milan on March 8 is excluded from the ban, as it does not involve movement of fans, the ministry said in a statement.

“The measure is aimed at ensuring public order and safety and preventing the recurrence of incidents that could compromise the smooth running of sporting events,” the statement added.

Inter, which has an eight-point lead at the top of the league, visits Sassuolo on Sunday. Agencies

