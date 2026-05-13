Italian Open 2026: Sinner’s Historic Masters Streak, Zverev Upset by Darderi, Cirstea’s Breakthrough Run into Semifinals

Cirstea beats Ostapenko in straight sets to reach maiden semis

MILAN: Jannik Sinner’s charge towards a first Italian Open title continued on Tuesday after the World No. 1 calmly dispatched countryman Andrea Pellegrino 6-2, 6-3, while Alexander Zverev suffered a shock exit at the hands of another local hero in Luciano Darderi.

Second seed Zverev fell 1-6, 7-6 (12/10), 6-0, the German collapsing to defeat in front of a passionate crowd that roared on 18th-seeded Italian Darderi.

But as expected, top seed Sinner outclassed qualifier Pellegrino on centre court in a match that was never much of a contest.

The 24-year-old Sinner has now won 31 straight matches in Masters 1000 events to equal Novak Djokovic’s record run.

“I’m very happy about the outcome, but at the same time I’m very happy for him. I know he’s working very hard,” said Sinner on Pellegrino.

But Sinner was never in top gear and still comfortably dealt with Pellegrino to set up a clash with 12th seed Andrey Rublev who beat another qualifier Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6 7-6 6-2.

Should Sinner win a record-extending sixth straight Masters 1000 title, he will be the first Italian to win at the Foro Italico since Adriano Panatta 50 years ago.

Casper Ruud strolled into the quarterfinals after easily beating home hope Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-1.

Clay court specialist Ruud is yet to drop a set in Rome, and he looked in fine form on a windy centre court, in stark contrast to eighth seed Musetti, who has clearly been struggling physically in Rome.

Musetti was in tears at the end of his third-round win over Francisco Cerundolo and had to take a medical time-out for a problem with his left thigh during the second set against Ruud.

Norwegian Ruud, who was destroyed by Jannik Sinner in last year’s quarterfinals in Rome, is on the other side of the draw from the world number one and will face Karen Khachanov in the last eight.

Khachanov, seeded 13th, ended Dino Prizmic’s bid to reach his first Masters 1000 quarter-final, seeing off the spirited Croatian qualifier 6-1, 7-6 (7/2).

Spanish teen sensation Rafael Jodar continued his rapid rise on clay by powering into the quarter-finals with a commanding straight-sets victory over American youngster Learner Tien.

The 19-year-old produced another statement performance at the Foro Italico, defeating Tien 6-1, 6-4 to become the first teenager since Novak Djokovic in 2007 to reach the quarter-finals at multiple ATP Masters 1000 events in the same season.

Veteran Sorana Cirstea, who knocked out world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the third round, reached the semifinals of the women’s tournament after beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 7-6 (7/0).

This win improved Cirstea’s excellent 2026 season record to 25-7 and highlighted her growing skills on clay, where she now holds a 10-2 record this year. She is only the fourth player to earn at least 10 WTA-level clay-court wins this season, joining Mirra Andreeva, Marta Kostyuk, and Anastasia Potapova.

Cirstea is now just one win away from matching her career-best total of 11 wins in a single season, which she achieved in 2021. Agencies

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