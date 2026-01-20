Italy to face Japan in revamped Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

NEW DELHI: Reigning champion Italy will play a home tie against Japan in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in April as it begins its quest for a hat-trick of titles in the team competition. Fourteen nations will contest the qualifiers with seven going on to join host China in the Finals in September 2026. Last year’s runners-up, the United States, travel to Belgium, while 11-time champion Czech Republic is up against 2022 champion Switzerland. In the other ties, Britain face Australia, Kazakhstan host Canada, Spain take on Slovenia and Poland face Ukraine. Agencies

