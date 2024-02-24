ITF Women’s Open: Ankita Raina leads Indian contingent in main draw at Gurugram

Gurugram: Seasoned singles player Ankita Raina will lead the Indian contingent of nine players in the main draw of the second edition of the ITF Women’s Open W35 Gurugram from February 26 to March 3. Hosted by The Tennis Project the prestigious event promises to be a thrilling affair with some of the best players having signed up for the US $25,000 prize money event.

The tournament has attracted players from 16 countries including hosts India. As many as nine Indians including five direct entries have earned a spot in the main draw consisting of 32 players.

The Indian contingent comprises Ankita Raina, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaidehi Chaudhari, Srivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, and Zeel Desai. The event’s main draw will feature renowned players, with six-time ITF title winner, Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia, set to be the top attraction. The qualifying draw, which comprises 48 players, will enable a greater number of Indian talents to showcase their skills and earn a spot in the main draw. With only eight of them getting through to the main draw, the competition is expected to be intense. The first round of qualifying begins on Sunday. IANS

