It’s an unbelievable achievement: Carlos Alcaraz after winning Wimbledon for second time

London: After winning Wimbledon 2024, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz on Monday shared his thoughts on winning the tournament for the second time in a row.

The Spaniard dominated the game from the very first moment and won his second consecutive Wimbledon in straight sets by beating Serbia’s legendary Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) at the centre court in London on Sunday.

Speaking at Star Sports, Alcaraz spoke about the match. The former World No.1 asserted that it was a great match. He didn’t think that he would be able to finish the game so quickly.

“Well, I think, it’s an unbelievable achievement for me, being Wimbledon champion back-to-back, being a runner-up champion and Wimbledon champion the same year. So it’s something great, something that, honestly, I didn’t expect, to do it so fast, but I’m really happy about it. It’s something that I’m working on every day to achieve. So it has been a great match, a great achievement, and right now all I think about is trying to keep going.”

Recapping the Wimbledon 2024 final, the Spanish tennis player started off well and took command of the match as he won the set 6-2 against the Serbian. The first set was one-sided after Alcaraz received a double break and ended it in 41 minutes.

Alcaraz kept his momentum and won the second set 6-2. Djokovic was struggling in the second set and failed to make a comeback.

The Serbian tennis player tried to bounce back in the third set but Alcaraz didn’t let go easily. Djokovic started well in the third set and gave a tough fight to his opponent but the Spaniard responded in the same vein and forced the match into the tiebreak. Alcaraz kept his nerves cool and won the tiebreak 7-4. (ANI)

