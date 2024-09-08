Ivory Coast Begins AFCON Title Defense with Late 2-0 Win Over Zambia, Morocco Cruises to 4-1 Victory Over Gabon

NEW DELHI: The Ivory Coast left it late but still made a winning start to the defence of its Africa Cup of Nations title by beating Zambia 2-0 at home on Friday in its opening qualifier for the 2025 final.

The Ivorians won the last edition on home soil in February and are heavily fancied to be one of the top two finishers in Group G and book a place at the next tournament.

But Ivory Coast had to turn to substitute striker Jean-Philippe Krasso to ensure success, as he came off the bench in Bouake to net twice in the final 16 minutes.

Friday’s round of qualifying matches also saw a win for Morocco, who will host the 2025 finals and are automatically in the 24-team field but still participating in the preliminary competition.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt were the other former continental champions who got their campaigns off to successful starts.

Four penalties were awarded in the first half of Morocco’s 4-1 win over Gabon in Agadir – two converted for the host by Hakim Ziyech but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had his first effort for Gabon saved before netting a second spot kick 24 minutes later for a 2-1 halftime deficit.

Aubameyang also struck the woodwork but a 59th-minute goal from Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz and a late effort, from a near-impossible angle, from Ayoub El Kaabi ensured a comprehensive 4-1 victory for Morocco. Agencies

