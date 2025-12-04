Jacob Duffy’s five-for hand New Zealand handy lead on Day 2

Christchurch: Medium-pacer Jacob Duffy’s maiden five-wicket haul in Tests put New Zealand firmly in control on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday.

His 5 for 34, combined with Matt Henry’s three wickets, bowled West Indies out for 167 in reply to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 231. By stumps, the hosts had moved to 32 for no loss in their second innings, extending their lead to 96.

West Indies had begun the day by needing just three balls to wrap up New Zealand’s innings, Zak Foulkes edging Jayden Seales down the leg side. But Foulkes struck immediately with the ball too, removing John Campbell with the first ball of the second over as Will Young dived to his left at third slip to complete the catch.

New Zealand, however, were sloppy in the field. Young put down a far simpler chance soon after when Henry found Alick Athanaze’s outside edge. Henry hit back in his next over, getting the ball to jag back in from around the wicket to bowl Athanaze.

After 12 overs, West Indies were crawling at 10 for 2, with Shai Hope and Tagenarine Chanderpaul focused on survival rather than scoring. The first boundary of the innings only arrived in the 23rd over when Hope, batting in sunglasses due to an eye infection, drove Duffy through the covers. He followed it up by driving Nathan Smith past mid-on.

Chanderpaul had slices of luck, dropped twice by Devon Conway at leg slip on 5 and 24, off Smith and Henry, respectively. Hope reached his fifty after lunch, and with Chanderpaul settling in, New Zealand were forced to change plans. Duffy went short at Hope, troubling him repeatedly.

With a short-leg in place, the pressure told: a gloved pull looped to Tom Latham, keeping in place of the injured Tom Blundell, who did not take the field after hurting his hamstring on day one. The dismissal ended a 90-run stand and opened the innings up.

Henry then returned to strike twice in one over, both caught behind. Bowling away swingers around off stump, he removed Roston Chase and Justin Greaves for ducks, leaving West Indies 106 for 5. Chanderpaul continued unbothered, reaching a measured half-century and adding 34 with Tevin Imlach. That stand ended when Conway finally held one, diving to his left at square leg to pluck a pulling Chanderpaul out of the air.

Henry should have had a fourth when Kemar Roach edged to first slip, but Michael Bracewell spilt it diving across from second. As the light faded, only spin was permitted, but after a brief rain break, the sky cleared enough for pace to resume.

Duffy returned and wasted no time finishing the innings. With the first ball after resumption, he had Imlach caught down the leg side, a review confirming the glove. Johann Layne followed in the same over, caught and bowled. Duffy then went full to bowl both Seales and Ojay Shields, sealing his maiden five-for and limiting West Indies to 167.

New Zealand openers saw off a short final session to reach 32 without loss, placing the home side in a commanding position with a 96-run lead.

Brief scores: New Zealand 231 & 32/0 in 7 overs (Devon Conway 15 not out, Tom Latham 14 not out) lead West Indies 167 all out in 75.4 overs (Shai Hope 56, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 52; Jacob Duffy 5-34, Matt Henry 3-43, Zak Foulkes 2-32) by 96 runs. IANS

Also Read: Hardik Pandya returns for SA T20I; Gill picked with subject to fitness