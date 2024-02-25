Jaedyn Shaw scores twice, United States beat Argentina in Women’s Gold Cup

NEW DELHI: Jaedyn Shaw scored a brace as the United States went up 3-0 within the first 20 minutes before going on to defeat Argentina 4-0 on Friday night in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. Shaw, 19, scored in the 10th and 18th minute, while veteran Alex Morgan added a third goal off a header in the 19th. Lindsey Horan converted a penalty kick in the 77th.

“It’s good to get on the score sheet and we were really attacking minded tonight. Getting three goals in 20 minutes or less is great,” Morgan said.

Shaw became the youngest player to score three goals in her first six national team appearances. She was also the fifth youngest player to score in a competitive match for the team.

Morgan started after joining the team earlier this week as an injury replacement for Mia Fishel, who tore a ligament in her right knee in practice.

Morgan, who normally wears No. 13, is wearing Fishel’s No. 7 for the duration of the tournament because of CONCACAF rules. Agencies

