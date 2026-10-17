Jagsher Singh Khangurra Claims Bronze at BWF World Junior Championships

CAIRO: Jagsher Singh Khangurra, who had confirmed a medal on Thursday, lost in the semifinals to Indonesia’s Radithya Bayu Wardhana 6-15, 15-13, 3-15 at BWF World Junior Champions in Cairo, Egypt to settle for bronze.

Jagsher fought valiantly against Wardhana, although the Indonesian proved too strong. After a dominant opening game by Wardhana, the Indian fought back to force a decider, however, Wardhana’s attacking prowess proved too good for the Indian as he went down in 49 minutes. This will be India’s seventh bronze in the individual championships, taking the overall tally to 13 medals, including one gold and five silver medals.

On Thursday, Khangurra had beaten Yuan-Syue Jhuang of Chinese Taipei 6-15, 17-15, 15-12 to reach the semifinals. Agencies

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