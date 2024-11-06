Jaipur Pink Panthers overcome UP Yoddhas 33-30 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11

Hyderabad: A double delight was in store for the Jaipur Pink Panthers as they prevailed over the UP Yoddhas with a tight 33-30 win at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, as Arjun Deshwal became just the seventh raider to score 1000 Raid Points in the event’s history. Neeraj Narwal’s nine points (7 Raid Points) was the highlight of their performance as Jaipur Pink Panthers emerged victorious.

It was a slow start to the game for both teams. Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal opened the scoring before Gagan Gowda joined the party for the UP Yoddhas. The teams exchanged points regularly throughout the game, although the Jaipur Pink Panthers were ahead of their opponents for most of the first half. Neeraj Narwal complemented his captain Arjun Deshwal well throughout, while Reza Mirbagheri and Surjeet Singh commanded the defense.

Despite this, it was the UP Yoddhas who took a two-point lead at the end of the second half, with the score reading 15-17. This was due to a successful Super Tackle by Sumit to get Arjun off the mat. Bharat Hooda’s four Raid Points and one Tackle Point also aided their efforts, ably supported by Gagan Gowda in the attack and Ashu Singh in the defense. A see-saw game to the very end, Reza Mirbagheri finished the match with a High 5. But it was Ankush Rathee’s successful defense on Surender Gill that effectively sealed a win by just three points for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. (IANS)

