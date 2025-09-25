Jaismine Lamboria thanks government for recognising their success at World Championships

Noida: Gold medallist Jaismine Lamboria extended her gratitude to the government after India’s women boxers registered their best-ever performance abroad at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

“I would extend my gratitude to the government for felicitating us for our achievements,” Lamboria said at an event in Noida after sealing a historic campaign for India with a gold in the women’s 57kg category. Lamboria opened India’s gold medal tally with a convincing 4:1 win over Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta of Poland. IANS

Also Read: World Championship medal-winning skaters felicitated by Sports Minister

Also Watch: