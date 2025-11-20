Jaismine, Zareen blaze into finals; India record 15 pugilists in gold-medal bouts

Greater Noida: Reigning World Champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and two-time former World Champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) led India’s most dominant day yet at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, powering into the gold-medal bouts as the host nation confirmed a staggering 15 finalists for Thursday’s title clashes—the highest of any country in this elite eight-only competition, being played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Jaismine delivered a flawless 5:0 masterclass against Kazakhstan’s Ulzhan Sarsenbek, the former Asian Youth Champion, showcasing swagger, sharp defensive reads, and flowing combinations. With the win, the reigning World Champion now sets up a blockbuster final against Paris Olympic medallist Wu Shih-Yi, promising one of the tournament’s most-anticipated clashes.

Meanwhile, Nikhat led from the front as India closed Session 7 with a stunning triple triumph over Uzbekistan, with Sachin Siwach and Hitesh Gulia also among the victors. Leveraging her experience at the highest level, Nikhat delivered a controlled yet ferocious performance, repeatedly landing her sharp left hooks in an intense tactical battle against Ganieva Gulsevar.

Sachin (60kg) raced ahead early and smartly maintained distance to outmanoeuvre Dilshod Abdumurodov, while Hitesh (70kg) showcased superb counter-punching, turning Mukhammadazizbek Ismoilov’s aggression against him to seal a composed, commanding win.

In the afternoon session, Pawan (55kg) and Jadumani Singh (50kg) delivered outstanding wins to extend the host nation’s momentum. Pawan rallied from a tight opening round to dominate England’s Ellis Trowbridge with two superb rounds for a 5:0 win. Jadumani overwhelmed Australia’s Omer Izaz—an Astana World Cup medallist—with relentless pressure, sharp hooks, and clever footwork that kept the taller boxer on the ropes.

Jugnoo (85kg) bowed out following a 5:0 loss, while Neeraj Phogat (65kg) delivered a spirited, fearless performance against Olympic medallist Chen Nien-Chin, but went down by a 3:2 split decision. Sumit (75kg) settled for a bronze after a 4:1 defeat against Poland’s Michal Jarlinski.

With 15 Indians storming into the finals, India also secured a remarkable sweep of 20 medals, ensuring every participating boxer finishes on the podium. IANS

Also Read: FIDE World Cup: Yakubboev Secures Semifinal Spot, Arjun Faces Tiebreak