Jamaica’s Oblique Seville sets world-leading time to beat Lyles in 100m at Racers Grand Prix

NEW DELHI: Jamaica’s Oblique Seville ran the fastest 100 meters in the world this year, 9.82 seconds, to defeat reigning world champion Noah Lyles on Saturday at the Racers Grand Prix meet.

The 23-year-old shocked himself with the effort, aided by a tailwind of 0.9 m/sec, to break his prior personal best of 9.86 and dominate American star Lyles, who crossed the line next in 9.85, just off his best of 9.83.

“I feel good,” Seville said. “I’m a little surprised. It’s special to be able to run so fast without too much specific work. It shows that I can still do better.”

The Jamaican is coached by Glen Mills, former mentor of legend Usain Bolt, for whom Jamaica has been looking for an heir since his 2017 retirement. Agencies

Also Read: De Grasse fastest in 100m; Bromell sneaks through

Also Watch: