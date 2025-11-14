James Anderson signs one-year contract extension with Lancashire

Manchester: England pace legend James Anderson has committed to continuing his remarkable 25-year career through the 2026 season, signing a new one-year deal with Lancashire that will see him feature in both the County Championship and the Vitality Blast.

Following his international retirement in 2024, Anderson signed an initial one-year contract with Lancashire ahead of the 2025 season, which saw England’s all-time leading wicket-taker pick up 17 dismissals in six County Championship appearances at an average of 24.

Anderson also made a significant impact during his return to the Vitality Blast last season – playing his first matches in the competition for more than a decade -- taking 14 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.9, helping Lancashire Lightning to reach Finals Day. IANS

