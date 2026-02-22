James Milner breaks record for most appearances in EPL

LONDON: James Milner broke the record for the most appearances in Premier League history after starting Brighton’s match against Brentford on Saturday.

Milner completed his 654th Premier League appearance, taking him past the previous record-holder, Gareth Barry. The 40-year-old had equalled the record after appearing as a substitute against Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The 40 year-old began his Premier League career with Leeds United in 2002 and went on to play for clubs like Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, before moving to Brighton.

The three-time Premier League champion is the only active player to have more than 500 appearances in the league. Agencies

