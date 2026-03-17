James steers Chelsea to Women’s League Cup final win over Man United

LONDON: Chelsea Women forward Lauren James capped off a superb individual display with the opening goal as her side beat Manchester United Women 2-0 in the Women’s League Cup Final on Sunday, with her England teammate Aggie Beever-Jones grabbing the second goal. James, who joined Chelsea from United in July 2021, was brilliant throughout and showed her usual combination of poise and predatory instincts to net the opener in the 19th minute. The 24-year-old pounced on a mistake by United’s Dominique Janssen, snapping up the defender’s under-hit back-pass from a throw-in before driving into the box and rifling past Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

James lit up the game in the first half, her willingness to pass, shoot and dribble with either foot causing problems for the United defence.

That said, United had plenty of chances of its own in the opening 45 minutes but its finishing lacked the precision needed to beat Hannah Hampton, and its second-half attempt at a comeback lacked energy as it struggled to exert pressure on the Chelsea goal. Agencies

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